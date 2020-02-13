Rangers at Del Valle Regional Park have installed the remaining owl boxes built by Kali Spelts as part of her Girl Scout Silver Award project last year. Installing the boxes was put on hold until the old owl boxes were uninhabited. Pictured are Rangers Evan Butler, Gisselle Hernandez, and Kristian Giorgiev standing with Kali Spelts.
Amador won 45 to 43 playing against Granada High. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
