San Ramon Regional Medical Center has appointed Andrew “AJ” Nice as its new Associate Administrator, effective July 29, 2019.
As Associate Administrator, Nice is responsible for various key hospital departments including the laboratory, pharmacy, radiology, transport, plant operations, dietary, environmental services and security.
“AJ has a strong background in hospital administration with extensive experience driving operational improvements and growth,” said Ann Lucena, CEO of San Ramon Regional Medical Center. “I am pleased to welcome him to our team. He has already shown a passion for ensuring we deliver excellent service and meet the needs of the patients we serve in the Tri-Valley area.”
Nice most recently served as a consultant with Cara Cook Consulting in Denver, Colorado. Prior to his time in Denver, he was employed by HCA Healthcare where he served as Chief Operating Officer at Medical City McKinney in McKinney, Texas. During his time there, he directed the completion of a $53 million expansion for inpatient rehabilitation and behavioral health. Nice also previously served as Associate Chief Operating Officer at TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center in Hendersonville, Tennessee.
Nice earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology & Psychology from Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois, and his Masters in Health Administration from the University of Iowa in Iowa City. Andrew is a graduate of the HCA Executive Development Program and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
San Ramon Regional Medical Center is a 123-bed acute care hospital known for providing comprehensive inpatient, outpatient and emergency care. It provides award-winning heart care programs, joint and spine treatment programs, and a Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), minimally-invasive and robotic surgery, as well as pediatric services.
