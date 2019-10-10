Livermore Girl Scout Sarah Peters earned her Gold Award for her project, “Museum for the Ranch: Today and Tomorrow’s History,” on Oct. 1.
Through her perseverance and hard work, Peters worked over the past three years to achieve the highest level award in Girl Scouting, the Gold Award. She worked with the Livermore Historical Guild to create an interactive learning activity and history experience for students at local elementary schools and visitors to Hagemann Ranch, a Livermore historical site where the Hagemann family lived during the 1800s.
There were two parts of Peters’ project. The first was to construct a storage cart to present artifacts collected by the Historical Guild. Artifacts collected include daily tools such as a washboard, milk jug, potato masher, etc. The second was to create an engaging game for students to learn the function and history of the artifacts. Peters designed a matching game with descriptions of the function of the artifacts and pictures. The game pieces make the game versatile — to be played in several different ways and serve different learning styles whether for visual learners, kinesthetic learners, or auditory learners.
Peters was inspired by her enjoyment of museums growing up, especially going on educational field trips. She wanted to create an impactful way for students to feel engaged in the learning process about their city’s local history. Those interested in visiting Peters’ project can do so during Hagemann Ranch’s monthly events. Upcoming is a Halloween celebration on October 27.