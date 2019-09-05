Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare announced that Kyle Wichelmann will be the new Chief Financial Officer as of September 3. He brings more than 20 years of experience in operations, financial management, and strategic planning to his new position.
Most recently, Wichelmann was CFO at Seton Medical Center, an acute care hospital and skilled nursing facility in Daly City, Calif., and has worked in senior finance positions at Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, El Camino Hospital District, and in other hospital and health care plan-related fields. He has a strong record of achievement across multiple areas including revenue increases, bottom line improvements, quality assurance, risk management, and team building.
“Kyle will be a strong addition to Stanford Health Care - ValleyCare as we continue to serve the needs of the growing Tri-Valley area. He brings the right strategic thinking, service-delivery planning, and performance improvement expertise that will help us continue to offer our community the highest care possible,” said Rick Shumway, Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare President and CEO. “We’re also pleased that he has roots in our Bay Area community; he grew up in Santa Cruz, and was born at Stanford Hospital. We could not be more pleased and are excited about the many contributions he will make to our Stanford Health Care -ValleyCare family.”
While CFO at Seton Medical Center, Wichelmann achieved many noteworthy results: he spearheaded the opening of a new Skilled Nursing Facility within the medical center; improved authorizations and the billing process for Medicaid collections; improved Medicare reimbursement for in-patient acute psychiatry services; and implemented a lean performance improvement system. In addition, at El Camino Hospitals District he served on the executive team for a performance improvement initiative that improved operating margin by $79 million in one year.
“I am honored to join Stanford Health Care - ValleyCare. The biggest advantage I see is the combination of a local community hospital with the amazing quality and in-depth expertise of Stanford Health Care,” said Wichelmann. “I hope to look at the opportunities ahead and focus on those that will be most beneficial to the community.”