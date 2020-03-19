Several area residents were named to Deans' List at Azusa Pacific University, after achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for fall 2019 semester.
They included, from Livermore, Emilie Allum, allied health major; Allie Clark, liberal studies; Jillian Davis, marketing; Vincent DeSantis, cinematic arts; Emily Hawkins, nursing; Casey Kim, communications; and Jensen Kirkendall, English.
Also from Livermore were Christopher Nannini, business management; Adrianna Ramirez, games and interactive media; Tessie Scavone, communications; Sarah Swanson, business management; Mariana VandenHeuvel, communications; and Justin Watson, computer science.
Named to the Dean’s List from Pleasanton were Brooke Thielen, commercial music; Sophia Bartolomucci, business management; and Christina Nakao, nursing. Named to the Dean’s List from Dublin were Clarissa Elkana, nursing, and Kayla Grisham, kinesiology.
Azusa Pacific University is an evangelical, Christian university with seven campuses in Southern California.