The Tri-Valley Conservancy’s annual Jeans and Jewels fundraiser this year features a “Rockin’ the Ranch” theme, and will include local wines, cocktails, delicious cuisine, line dancing with lessons, and auctions that include unique experiences and one-of-a-kind items.
The gala takes place on Friday, Nov. 8, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., in the preserved vineyards at Casa Real, 410 Vineyard Ave., Pleasanton. Tickets are $150.
Proceeds benefit Tri-Valley Conservancy’s land programs. Tri-Valley Conservancy is a local nonprofit whose mission is to preserve agriculture, rangelands and park lands for the benefit of current and future generations. The first step to protect critical places — like vineyards, farms, ranches, orchards, wildlife habitat and land for parks — is to preserve them forever with a conservation easement. Thanks to supporters, more than 4,300 acres have been preserved.
“You can help protect amazing places so you and future generations can continue to live in a wonderful place with parks, trails, winetasting, locally-grown food and adventure at your doorstep,” said Tri-Valley Conservancy Executive Director Laura Mercier. “And all you have to do is enjoy a night of fun.”
To learn more, visit TriValleyConservancy.org.