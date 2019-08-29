Master Sergeant Jeff Rader retired with 20 years from the United States Air Force on July 26, 2019.
Rader was born and raised in Livermore. He mostly attended Livermore schools and graduated from Amador Valley High School in Pleasanton in 1999. He enlisted that year.
Rader was the Superintendent of the 69th Reconnaissance Group, Detachment 2 Formal Training Unit, Beale Air Force Base, California. He advised the Detachment Commander on all enlisted matters, revising and updating courseware, curriculum, and the basic Sensor Operator and Instructor Upgrade Course syllabi. Additionally, he oversaw the assigned and attached pilots and Instructor Sensor Operators, and contracted unit members while serving as the unit’s Additional Duty First Sergeant.
He graduated from the Heating, Ventilation and Air Condition Apprentice course, Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas in March 2000, and worked in this field until March 2013. He then re-trained and attended the Geospatial Intelligence Analysis Apprenticeship course at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas. He graduated in 2013, which was followed by an assignment to the 12th Reconnaissance Squadron, Beale Air Force, California, to become a Sensor Operator.
A retirement celebration was held at his base with friends, co-workers and family in attendance.