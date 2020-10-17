Jack Volponi, a member of Boy Scout Troop 931 in Livermore, has earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
Volponi began his Scouting journey as a Tiger Cub with Pack 942. As a Boy Scout, he has served as quartermaster, patrol leader, scribe, assistant senior patrol leader, and assistant junior scoutmaster. Along the way, he completed 27 merit badges, earning him a Bronze Palm; took part in an 80-mile, 12-day backpacking adventure at the Philmont Scout Ranch in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of New Mexico; and donated more than 100 hours of community service.
For his Eagle project, Volponi planned and led a team of Scouts in rebuilding two large picnic tables used daily by preschool children at Holy Cross Lutheran Church.
The Scouts replaced portions of the tabletops, rebuilt the frames, and sanded and re-stained the wood to like-new condition.
At the time Volponi earned the rank of Eagle, he was a senior at Granada High School in Livermore, where he graduated with honors. He is now attending San Diego State University.
His review board for Eagle Scout was one of the first to be held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, and a Court of Honor will be held at a future date.
Volponi also plans to remain active in Scouting as an assistant scoutmaster with Troop 931, which is sponsored by Livermore-Pleasanton Elks Lodge #2117.