Michael Vieira, a member of Boy Scout Troop 939 in Livermore, has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.
To earn the rank of Eagle, a Scout must earn 21 merit badges and complete a community service project.
For his project, Vieira, the son of Tami and Bob Vieira, organized and led volunteers in building a greenhouse for the Jackson Avenue Elementary School garden, which has allowed the school to grow its own seedlings for transplant.
Vieira has been active in Scouts since 2009, joining Cub Scouts when he was 5, and has served as a patrol leader, senior patrol leader, quartermaster, and chaplain’s aide. In 2019, he spent 10-days on a high-adventure backpacking trip to Philmont Scout Ranch in northern New Mexico.
A student at Livermore High School, Vieira is a member of the school’s Green Engineering Academy and hopes to pursue a career in industrial engineering.