Ved Wadmark, a 2020 graduate of Amador Valley High School and a member of Boy Scout Troop 908 in Pleasanton, has earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
Wadmark is the son of Per and Nidhi Wadmark. His father is an assistant scoutmaster for the troop, which is chartered by St. Clare’s Episcopal Church.
To earn Scouting’s highest rank, Scouts must demonstrate leadership, earn at least 21 merit badges, including citizenship, camping, communications, cooking and lifesaving or emergency preparedness, and demonstrate that they live by the principles of the Scout Oath and the Scout Law.
They must also plan and carry out a service project benefiting a religious institution, school or community group. For his Eagle project, Wadmark built helmet racks for Pleasanton Little League Baseball at Ken Mercer Sports Park.
Only about 4% of Scouts earn the rank of Eagle.
In addition to Scouting, Wadmark was on his high school’s cross country and track and field teams, and a member of Amador Valley VEX Robotics, the Investment Club, and Engineering Club. He was also on the Del Prado swim team.
Wadmark is now attending Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, Indiana, where he plans to study mechanical engineering.