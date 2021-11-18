In its first in-person event since the onset of the pandemic, Missing Man Ministry (MMM) founder David Doyle announced on Sunday this week that the nonprofit organization this year has helped 43 families that suffered a loss.
MMM started in April of 2011 after a group of men supported a young woman in the community as she nursed her husband through the final stages of cancer and was left a widow with three children and no income. The specific objectives and purposes of MMM are to provide aid and short-term economic assistance primarily to those recently affected by the loss of a husband and father.
During the Nov. 14 meeting, with permission, Doyle shared the interconnecting stories of three individuals, Cherry Quintero, Catherine White and Lynn Kristiansen.
“Lynn is one client we helped earlier this year. From Lynn, we were referred to Catherine White, her sister,” Doyle said. “Catherine's family was displaced by a Mother's Day house fire, and we recently moved her into her first home in nearly seven months. Catherine had been living in a shelter, with her kids and dog.”
After the move, Doyle said White was searching for a second car for her family, since one of her sons had a job with unusual shifts, and he couldn’t rely on public transportation. MMM put the word out and received two cars, but the maintenance required would have cost more than their value.
But Quintero happened to text Doyle on a Friday night several weeks ago, saying that her stepdad and mother were going to retire in the Philippines and wanted to donate their minivan.
At Sunday's Nov. 14 event, the women were able to meet in person for the first time. For more information on MMM, visit www.missingmanministry.org.