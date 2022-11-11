LOGO - Missing Man Ministry M3

Photo courtesy of Missing Man Ministry

When Vesta Moody lost her husband in 2015, the Livermore widow soon found herself struggling to overcome a laundry list of items that needed fixing in her home. Moody heard about Missing Man Ministry (M³) from a friend, and their help saved her life.

“They are a terrific group,” Moody said. “I wouldn’t have gotten through the first year after my husband passed without them. His health had declined and there were little things around here that needed to be done but nothing big enough to get anyone over here and I really didn’t have any money to spend … they fixed all these things for me.”