When Vesta Moody lost her husband in 2015, the Livermore widow soon found herself struggling to overcome a laundry list of items that needed fixing in her home. Moody heard about Missing Man Ministry (M³) from a friend, and their help saved her life.
“They are a terrific group,” Moody said. “I wouldn’t have gotten through the first year after my husband passed without them. His health had declined and there were little things around here that needed to be done but nothing big enough to get anyone over here and I really didn’t have any money to spend … they fixed all these things for me.”
M³ is a nonprofit organization that cares for local families who have lost their husbands and fathers. The group helps families in situations where fathers have died suddenly, passed after suffering from a long illness, or have taken their own lives.
“When we are contacted for help, we start by saying one of our coordinators will call to get basic information,” said M³ President David Doyle. “The next step is a financial assessment. We have four financial advisors that, for free, tell our clients where they are at this next stage of life … then the next question is what do they need: we have a swarm of volunteers who can help with gardening, cleaning out the home, automobile repairs. It’s often simple things.”
Doyle said M³ is a faith-based organization, but they serve clients of all faiths. The organization is volunteer run, and 100% of donated funds go directly back into the community.
Doyle has been part of M³ since 2014 and served as its president for four years. He helps coordinate volunteers with a range of helpful trades including plumbers, electricians and auto mechanics to assist wives and children who are struggling after the loss of the man in their life. He has also utilized his role to build relationships with other nonprofits in the Tri-Valley to support the network of care available to the community.
“Over the past two to three years, I’ve really been staying out of my lane,” said Doyle. “We are banding together and collaborating with other nonprofits in the area because we all pigeonholed ourselves and that’s not what we all thought we should do, so we get together frequently, because once one of us finds out about a need, we don’t want any of us to say no.”
Doyle stresses the idea of supporting local nonprofits to help everyone in need, noting there are many people in the Tri-Valley trying to make a difference, and collaboration brings each effort a a little further.
“The collaboration is the best part for me,” he added. “We can help each other and refer (out help).”
While working with other area nonprofits, Doyle is also focusing his time on M³. For him it isn’t just a passion, it’s personal: Doyle lost his own father at the age of 15, and his wife lost hers when she was just 11, so the couple feel a deep, personal calling to help where they can.
Moody said Doyle still checks in on her, and M³ was there for her when she lost her son, just two years after her husband. While she doesn’t have the ability to volunteer often, she – like many of the widows and children helped by M³ - gives back to the organization whenever she can.
In addition to the practical help they offer families, M³ also offers college scholarships to young adults affected by the loss of their father.
“We have given out 25 scholarships between $1000 and $3000,” said Doyle. “They cover books, things like that. We have had three college graduates who had scholarships all four years, so it’s exciting, it’s fun to see the new life in these young adults going to college and we are able to help support them.”
To support the M³ Capital Campaign, volunteer, or for more information, visit