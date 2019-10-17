With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Moms Demand Action is focusing on education and prevention around this issue at the meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 7 to 8:30 p.m., at Lynnewood United Methodist Church, 4466 Black Ave., Pleasanton, in Room C Youth Room (2nd driveway, building behind sanctuary).
They will be promoting common sense gun laws, responsible firearm storage, and survivor awareness. Attendees will learn ways to help reduce gun violence both locally and nationally, starting with simple actions. New members are always welcomed and valued.
Those interested are also invited to stop by the Moms Demand Action booth at the Pleasanton Farmers Market on Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 to 11 a.m.