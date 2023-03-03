Access to food is one of the greatest needs in our community right now.
As such, more and more people are depending on the local food pantry to make ends meet. As of recent, the food pantry at the Tri-Valley Haven, located at 150 North L Street in Livermore, have seen a huge increase of families coming to the food pantry to get food for their families. As a result, the food pantry is experiencing a low inventory of perishable and non- perishable items from their food pantry.
In support of our local families and the Tri-Valey Haven food pantry, Mony Nop Real Estate Team, located in downtown Livermore, is hosting a food drive to help the many families in the Tri-Valley.
“Hosting this food drive is just one small way my team of real estate agents and our community can help the many families during their time of need. Please join us,” said Nop, the owner of Mony Nop Real Estate Inc.
From March 1 to 31, between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can stop by Mony Nop’s office at 144 South K Street in downtown Livermore and drop off your unexpired nonperishable items at his office. All perishable items can be delivered directly to the Tri-Valley Haven food pantry at 150 North L Street, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3p.m.