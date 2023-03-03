LOGO - Tri Valley Haven

Access to food is one of the greatest needs in our community right now.

As such, more and more people are depending on the local food pantry to make ends meet. As of recent, the food pantry at the Tri-Valley Haven, located at 150 North L Street in Livermore, have seen a huge increase of families coming to the food pantry to get food for their families. As a result, the food pantry is experiencing a low inventory of perishable and non- perishable items from their food pantry.