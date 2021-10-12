The sixth annual Mony Nop Turkey Drop, collecting frozen turkeys, gift cards, and cash donations to benefit Tri-Valley Haven, will be held on Sunday, Nov. 21.
Tri-Valley Haven, a nonprofit that provides services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and homelessness, expects to provide Thanksgiving and holiday dinners to more than 800 area families this year.
Frozen turkeys and other donations will be collected from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the Livermore City Hall, 1052 S. Livermore Ave.
Turkey Drop donations and gift cards can also be made throughout the month of November at the Livermore Grocery Outlet, 1320 Railroad Ave., or frozen turkeys can be purchased in advance to be delivered to be delivered to Tri-Valley Haven.
“I heard about Tri-Valley Haven running out of turkeys for families in need in our community,” said Mony Nop, president of Mony Nop Real Estate and a former Livermore police officer, who started the Turkey Drop. “This fun event is a small way that everyone can give back to the community during the holidays.”
To donate directly to the Tri-Valley Haven holiday program online, visit trivalleyhaven.org.