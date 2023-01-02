The Museum on Main has announced its themes for its 2023 preschool pre-literacy program, M.o.M.’s Reading Time. Preschoolers (ages 2-5) and their families are invited to meet at the Museum on Main for this free monthly reading program on the second Wednesday of each month from 10 – 11 a.m. Book reading begins at 10 a.m. with craft time immediately following.
Started in 2010, this popular program for preschoolers encourages a love of reading, inspires creativity, and improves fine motor skills through theme-related crafts. The group setting allows preschoolers to build social skills and meet new friends.
“We aim for the reading time and craft-making to be a semi-structured, low- pressure learning experience for preschoolers,” notes Director of Education and Program Coordinator Rachel Brickell. “Mostly, we want preschoolers and their families to feel comfortable in the museum and have fun learning in our space.”
Additionally, M.o.M’s Reading Time encourages toddlers and their families to become engaged with the museum, its many programs, and its changing exhibits. The museum needs sponsors to keep the program free for the many toddlers and families that participate each month, and the museum is proud to announce The Rotary Club of Pleasanton Foundation as its 2023 community sponsor.
2023 M.o.M.’s Reading Time Dates and Themes: