LOGO - Museum on Main MOM Pleasanton

The Museum on Main has announced its themes for its 2023 preschool pre-literacy program, M.o.M.’s Reading Time. Preschoolers (ages 2-5) and their families are invited to meet at the Museum on Main for this free monthly reading program on the second Wednesday of each month from 10 – 11 a.m. Book reading begins at 10 a.m. with craft time immediately following.

Started in 2010, this popular program for preschoolers encourages a love of reading, inspires creativity, and improves fine motor skills through theme-related crafts. The group setting allows preschoolers to build social skills and meet new friends.