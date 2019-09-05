The Museum on Main (MoM) is partnering with the Pleasanton Tulancingo Sister City Association (PTSCA) to host two community events in September: Reading Time on September 11; and Family Day on September 28. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.
The Celebrate Community: Tulancingo, Mexico MoM’s Reading Time on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 10 to 11 a.m., will feature a guest speaker from Pleasanton’s bi-lingual preschool and tutoring center La Escuelita. Toddlers will hear two stories about Mexico read in both Spanish and English, and then make a Mexican themed craft to take home.
The Celebrate Community: Tulancingo, Mexico Family Day on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., promises to be a cultural extravaganza for all ages. Throughout the event, Mexican music will be playing in the background while visitors enjoy an array of Mexican-themed activities and crafts on the museum’s front lawn area. Activities include making pinatas, paper flowers, papel picados, Aztec inspired headdresses, and a balero toy. Participants will be able to meet members of PTSCA, see a display of art and artifacts from Tulancingo, and watch Mexican dance performances by a local dance group.
“We feel very fortunate to be a part of a community with so many amazing organizations working to enrich the lives of people living here in Pleasanton and the Tri-Valley, as well as around the world,” said Museum on Main Director of Education Sarah Schaefer. “It is an honor to be able to partner and help spotlight one of these organizations each year through our Celebrate Community programs in the month of September.”
For the last 36 years, the Pleasanton-Tulancingo Sister City Association has been improving the community through its cultural exchange program with sister city Tulancingo in Hidalgo, Mexico. Many mayors, civic leaders, community activists, business people, residents, and students have traveled back and forth between the two cities as delegates and ambassadors of cultural learning and shared experiences. The PTSCA has participated in aid and improvement projects in Pleasanton and Tulancingo, sent over 145 Pleasanton students on ambassador exchanges to Tulancingo, and hosted an annual Posada here in Pleasanton.
“This year, we are thrilled about highlighting the important work of this longstanding community organization and the vibrant culture of our sister city,” added Schaefer.
Museum on Main is located at 603 Main Street in downtown Pleasanton. For more information, visit www.museumonmain.org or phone 925.462.2766.