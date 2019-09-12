The Museum on Main’s “A Discussion With…Dublin Historian Steve Minniear” takes place on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Minniear will discuss his newest book, Dublin, California: A Brief History, and will share the interesting and long-standing history of Dublin. The presentation will feature historic images, and answers to questions like: how the town got its name, how it wound up being a smaller town than Pleasanton even though it had more hotels in 1860, and what started that crazy residential development north of Interstate 580.
The hour-long presentation and discussion will be followed by a reception with light refreshments. Minniear will be available to sign his books until 7:30 p.m.
Minniear is a longtime Dublin resident, author and historian who holds a number of positions related to Dublin’s history and heritage. He is president of the Dublin Historical Preservation Association and a member of the Dublin City Heritage and Cultural Arts Commission. Additionally, he is the volunteer archivist for Dublin’s Heritage Park and Museums, and volunteer curator for Dublin’s latest museum, the Dublin Camp Parks Military History Center.
In addition to his most recent book, he is co-author of Dublin and the Tri-Valley: The World War II Years, a pictorial history of Camp Parks, Camp Shoemaker, Shoemaker Naval Hospital and Livermore Naval Air Station.
The event is free to attend, but pre-registration is required as seats are limited. To reserve a seat, call the museum at (925) 462-2766. The presentation and reception will be held at the Museum on Main, 603 Main Street, Pleasanton.
This program is part of the Museum on Main’s lecture series titled, “A Discussion with...” which provides attendees with an intimate space to learn from and share with speakers. To learn more, visit at www.museumonmain.org.