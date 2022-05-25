The Museum on Main’s staff and volunteers invite families for an afternoon of fun on the museum lawn. On the first Saturday of each month, June through September, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., children, parents and grandparents are encouraged to join the Museum on Main for Family Days.
“Our goal for each Family Day is to provide families with free, unique, and fun learning experiences during those long summer days,” says Education Director Sarah Schaefer.
The first Family Day will be June 4, with a theme of Old Time County Fairs. It will be a great way to get the family excited for the Alameda County Fair that opens on June 17. Activities will include carnival games with prizes, virtual horse racing, paper quilts, coloring and more.
Other Upcoming 2022 Family Days:
July 2: Celebrate Community Day- Salute to Service
Join with Pleasanton Military Families and honor those who have served in the military and those who are currently serving
August 6: Old Time Toys and Games
Enjoy an afternoon playing with all types of toys and games including old time wooden toys, optical illusion toys, carnival games, and retro toys. Participants will also be able to make some toys of their own to take home.
September 3: Life in Early Pleasanton
Take a step back and learn about life in Pleasanton without modern conveniences. Participants will enjoy making adobe bricks, dipping candles, stamping leather and pressing tortillas.