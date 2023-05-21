The Museum on Main in Pleasanton will host its first Family Day of the summer from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 3.
With an Old Time County Fair theme, the free activities on the museum lawn will include carnival games, making paper quilts, coloring, and animal judging.
“It’s the perfect warm-up for the Alameda County Fair. which opens on June 16,” said Director of Education Rachel Brickell.
Family Days will continue the first Saturday of the month through September to coincide with the Pleasanton Downtown Association’s First Weekends on Main events.
“For each Family Day, we aim to provide families with free, hands-on, and fun learning experiences during those long summer days,” Brickell said.
In July, the museum will partner with the Sunol Wilderness Preserve for crafts, games, and activities involving the park's tule and fossil collection and Ohlone-related objects.
In August, the museum will take a “Step Back in Time” to learn about life in Pleasanton before modern conveniences. Activities will include dipping candles, stamping leather, making smelling salts, and pressing tortillas.
September will be devoted to “Old Time Toys and Games,” with activities involving wooden and other retro toys and optical illusions. Families will also be able to make toys of their own to take home.
For more information about the Museum on Main, 603 Main St., go to museumonmain.org or call 925-462-2766.