The Muslim Community Center - East Bay (MCC) in Pleasanton is offering free COVID-19 testing through Feb. 13. MCC said the nasal swab tests would be administered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily in the parking lot at 5724 W. Las Positas Boulevard, with results available in 24 to 72 hours. No registration is required, and tests are available to those 4 and older. For more information, visit mcceastbay.org/testing, or call 925-485-1786.
Newsletters
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
From left, Livermore's Mia Marks and Granada's Jordan Knight battle for the ball. The Livermore Cowboys took on the Granada Matadors at home on Jan. 13 and Granada won 4-0. (Photo - Doug Jorgensen)
Latest News
- 1776 Action: A challenge to 'anti-American indoctrination' in K-12 curriculum
- Muslim Centers Offers Free COVID-19 Testing
- Courts push back against COVID mandates as Americans' support for such measures dwindles
- Kristen Stewart hasn't set a date for her wedding
- Duchess of Cornwall wants to live in a world 'free from fear'
- Rihanna donates millions to climate justice
- Proportion of Minorities Low in Internal Medicine Residency Programs
- Pfizer Begins Testing COVID-19 Vaccine Targeted to Omicron