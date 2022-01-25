COVID-19 COVID Germ

The Muslim Community Center - East Bay (MCC) in Pleasanton is offering free COVID-19 testing through Feb. 13. MCC said the nasal swab tests would be administered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily in the parking lot at 5724 W. Las Positas Boulevard, with results available in 24 to 72 hours. No registration is required, and tests are available to those 4 and older. For more information, visit mcceastbay.org/testing, or call 925-485-1786.