The National Charity League, Inc., Livermore Chapter (NCL, Livermore) is proud to recognize the Class of 2022 as the third class in their chapter to have completed the full six-year program.
Over the last six years, they, along with their mothers, have contributed more than 1,249 volunteer hours at more than 30 local charities throughout the community, including decorating lunch bags for the students of Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District, creating Valentine cards for seniors at Heritage Estates, and making blankets for Culinary Angels to deliver to cancer patients.
In addition to serving their community, they have developed leadership skills and cultural appreciation by attending monthly grade-level meetings, the annual chapter tea, self-defense and etiquette classes, and multiple arts and music events at the local Bankhead Theater.
“Their dedication to our chapter and community over the years has empowered them to become confident well-rounded leaders and make a positive impact on their community,” said Karen Higgins, Livermore Chapter president. “Instead of having a Senior Recognition party, the class donated their funds to the Tri-Valley Animal Rescue.”
According to Katie Cortez, a 2022 class grade level advisor, “This group of girls is driven to do what they feel is right, and yet they do this in their own casual style. They are hardworking, all with a variety of interests who happened together. In the end they’ve accomplished great work and established friendships.”
Congratulations, NCL Livermore Class of 2022 graduates!