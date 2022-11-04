Wreaths will be placed at the graves of military veterans at the Pleasanton Pioneer Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 17, in conjunction with National Wreaths Across America Day.
This year, wreaths will be placed at Arlington National Cemetery, outside Washington, D.C., and more than 3,400 other sites across the country and abroad, according to the nonprofit Wreaths Across America organization.
The local effort is being led by Kassadee Dyson, president of BSA Scouts Venture Crew 937, with the support of VFW Post 6298, American Legion Post 237, and Pleasanton Lion’s Club. The formal wreath laying will begin at noon at the historic Pleasanton Pioneer Cemetery, 5780 Sunol Boulevard, which has been in existence since 1886.
Volunteers are needed at 10 a.m. to begin placing the wreath stakes and later to place the wreaths, as well as to assemble an estimated 600 wreaths from tree cuttings donated by local Christmas tree lots. ‘Assembly Day’ will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pleasanton Senior Center, Park, 5353 Sunol Blvd., on Sunday, Dec. 11.
Volunteers are welcome to spend anywhere from an hour or all day on the project. Organizers ask that volunteers bring their own garden gloves, clippers, and pliers for working with the metal wreath rings.