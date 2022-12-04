Look for resident and migrant water birds with naturalist Gisselle Hernandez during a drop-in program from 9:30 to 11 a.m., on Sunday, Dec. 4, at Del Valle Regional Park. The program is for ages 8 and older, but adult participation is required. All levels of birding expertise are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring binoculars and bird guides if able, though some binoculars will be available for loan. Participants will meet Hernandez at the Del Valle Marina. The park is on Del Valle Road off Mines Road, about nine miles south of Livermore, with a parking fee of $6 per vehicle.
Naturalist to Host Water Birds Program at Del Valle Regional Park
