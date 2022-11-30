Shadow Cliffs Regional Recreation Area in Pleasanton is the venue for the next meeting of the informal “Let’s Get Outside Club.” Naturalist Betty Villalta will lead a beginners-level hike there from 9 to 11:30 a.m., on Sunday, Dec. 4.
The minimum age requirement is 8 years old, and parent participation is required. This is a drop-in hike, and while no registration is required, parking fees apply. Attendees will meet at the park’s Lakeside Picnic Area and are encouraged to bring water and a snack or lunch. The club offers an easy to moderate, naturalist-led hike on the first Sunday of every month. All are welcome. Shadow Cliffs is located on Stanley Boulevard east of downtown Pleasanton.