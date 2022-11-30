Hike Hiking Hiker Woods Forest Trail Unsplash.jpg

Shadow Cliffs Regional Recreation Area in Pleasanton is the venue for the next meeting of the informal “Let’s Get Outside Club.” Naturalist Betty Villalta will lead a beginners-level hike there from 9 to 11:30 a.m., on Sunday, Dec. 4.

The minimum age requirement is 8 years old, and parent participation is required. This is a drop-in hike, and while no registration is required, parking fees apply. Attendees will meet at the park’s Lakeside Picnic Area and are encouraged to bring water and a snack or lunch. The club offers an easy to moderate, naturalist-led hike on the first Sunday of every month. All are welcome. Shadow Cliffs is located on Stanley Boulevard east of downtown Pleasanton.