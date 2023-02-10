Livermore Area Recreation and Park District rangers and librarians from the Livermore Public Library will entertain families with children's books about nature and wildlife during two special Nature Storytimes at Sycamore Grove Park this spring.
The Pollinator Nature Storytime will take place on Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m. Families should meet at the kiosk near the Wetmore Road entrance to Sycamore Grove Park, 1051 Wetmore Road. The story time will begin near the Native Gardens after a short walk along a paved path that is suitable for strollers.