DUBLIN — Residents can expect in summer 2024 a new, heavily forested park in eastern Dublin, despite some concerns over water requirements.
The city plans to build a park with a “forest concept” on Jordan Ranch Neighborhood Square – roughly 2 acres of land bounded by Central Parkway, Pino Grande Road, Twain Harte Road and Pandora Way.
The park plan described the project as the “neighborhood under the trees,” with dense tree canopies covering well over half of the project site.
“(The forest concept) was to provide a greenspace for the local community and kind of act as a backyard for the neighborhood,” said Travis Theobald from the international landscape architecture firm, SWA Group. “The concept of the forest was also to create a really vibrant, green space so that all the usable spaces around there kind of focus inwards towards this green area.”
In addition to the trees, the park will also offer a basketball-futsal combination court, picnic tables, barbecues, fitness stations, playgrounds, lawn and interior pathways.
The city council unanimously approved the park’s conceptual plan at its Dec. 6 meeting.
“Every park I want to be a little bit unique, something that people can remember, (and) feel it’s different,” said Councilmember Sherry Hu. “This is certainly very unique, especially the forest.”
Mayor Melissa Hernandez asked SWA about the water requirements of so many trees.
“(The trees) need to be California-native or at least adapted to the California environment,” Theobald replied. “They need to be low-water use.”
Rosemary Alex, Dublin parks and facilities development coordinator, also added that with less lawn area than other city parks, Jordan Ranch may end up as a more water-efficient park, even with the trees.
“We won’t know that answer until we get further along in the construction process,” said Alex.
Upon opening, the park will not use recycled water, but SWA will keep future recycled-water use in mind when designing the park’s plantings.
“Some trees respond really well to recycled water, especially along the coast,” he said. “So, any sort of coastal tree, (would be) used to those salts that end up being in the recycled water … We would be choosing plants that are adaptable to things like that.”
Hernandez also questioned the project’s lengthy timeline.
“Why is it taking so long?” she asked. “Usually, it only takes us a year.”
Alex explained that while staff expects design and bidding to be complete by summer 2023, a construction period that spans the winter months of rain and plant reestablishment will necessarily draw out the process by several months.
Construction should start fall 2023 and finish by summer 2024, said Alex.