The Livermore Public Library has expanded hours at the Rincon Branch Library on Tuesdays and Thursdays, which will now be open from 2 to 6 p.m.
The Rincon Branch Library is located next to Marylin Avenue Elementary School, allowing children to walk over after school to use the Library’s Homework Center. The Library Board of Trustees made it a priority to extend the Homework Center hours since the Rincon Branch Library is located in the most socioeconomically diverse area of Livermore. The Homework Center supports students by offering one-on-one homework assistance during weekday afternoons. With the expanded hours, the Homework Center will now be open throughout the week.
“We are excited to be able to extend hours at the Rincon Branch Library in order to provide access to our Homework Center throughout the week,” said Library Services Director Tamera LeBeau. “While the Homework Center was the motivating factor behind adding Tuesday and Thursday hours, regular library services will be available at the Rincon Branch during these hours as well.”
The increase in hours at the Rincon Branch Library was possible due to a modest budget increase, several funding shifts, and some staff time being saved with the recent elimination of overdue fines.
The Rincon Branch Library is located at 725 Rincon Ave. For more information about library programs and services, visit www.livermorelibrary.net, or call (925) 373-5500.