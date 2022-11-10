PLS Little Miracles founders.tif

Little Miracles founders Melissa Dantzig, left, and Diana Keller, right. (Photo courtesy of Little Miracles)

PLEASANTON – Little Miracles – a new Pleasanton-based nonprofit serving the Tri-Valley – is working to bring free baby supplies to families in need.

Co-founders Melissa Dantzig and Diana Keller launched the organization this summer to provide new and gently used baby supplies to local families. The pair collect the items and monetary donations and hand supplies out to families who have applied for help through the Little Miracles website.