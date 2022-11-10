PLEASANTON – Little Miracles – a new Pleasanton-based nonprofit serving the Tri-Valley – is working to bring free baby supplies to families in need.
Co-founders Melissa Dantzig and Diana Keller launched the organization this summer to provide new and gently used baby supplies to local families. The pair collect the items and monetary donations and hand supplies out to families who have applied for help through the Little Miracles website.
Dantzig said she and Keller were inspired while volunteering for their church’s outreach team.
“We work with various Tri-Valley nonprofits, and we knew the need existed and felt it became worse during the pandemic, with fewer resources available,” said Dantzig. “We both have a shared calling to help others and felt our niche was helping young parents and their babies. Parenting can be difficult in the best of circumstances, and it’s our goal to alleviate some of that burden.”
The pair set up their 501(c)3 nonprofit, building a website to help begin a screening process. Interested families can fill out a simple application online. Once their request has been filled by Little Miracles volunteers, items are available for pick up by appointment.
“Fortunately, our community is very generous with donations,” said Keller.
In addition to monetary and in-kind donations from individuals and corporations, Keller said the nonprofit also accepts sponsorships through diaper drives.
Little Miracles is 100% volunteer run, and all donations go to supplies for the local community. The nonprofit is also keeping gently used baby items out of local landfills. Most donation agencies will not accept cribs, strollers, car seats, highchairs and other baby items, making it difficult for families to find new homes for gear with plenty of life still left in it.
“We have beautiful donations,” said Keller. “What surprises me is that, without exception, every parent and grandparent who has driven up and opened their trunk has a story about their item and wants to make sure that it will go to a good home and someone who needs the help.”
Volunteers check recall lists and request car seats that have never been in an accident.
Jordann Coleman of Walnut Creek is a mother of three and has donated a variety of items to Little Miracles. She said she likes knowing the things that brought her family happiness can live on and bring happiness to other families through Little Miracles.
“When it comes to the baby apparatuses and the clothing and all of that stuff, there’s a ton of memories I have with my own kids, and once they outgrow those stages, you don’t get that back, so it’s nice to take those items and share them with others so they can have those same experiences with their own families,” Coleman said. “I really like that (Little Miracles is) serving the community … it’s great that people who might be down on their luck can tap into their community and get help to raise their kids.”
Little Miracles welcomes donations and hopes residents will keep them in mind this Giving Tuesday on Nov. 29. Donations of items are accepted Mondays by appointment and on Sundays from 2:30 to 5 p.m. in the Del Valle Avenue parking lot of Trinity Lutheran Church, 1225 Hopyard Road in Pleasanton.