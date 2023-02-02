Three Valleys Community Foundation has launched a philanthropic fund designed to help the greater Sunol community get back on track following the unprecedented January 2023 rains and ﬂooding.
“Sunol experienced a tremendous amount of damage,” noted Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert, whose district encompasses the community. “The atmospheric river deluge devastated Sunol Glen school, creating extensive damage to classrooms, oﬃces, the school garden and playground. When you combine that with the road and infrastructure damage, as well as the personal property losses for many residents, it’s clear Sunol neighbors need our help.”
Responding to the need, three Sunol based organizations – the Sunol Business Guild, the Sunol Glen Community Club and the Sunol Citizens Advisory Council have joined together to prioritize the recovery and directly help local businesses and residents via the Sunol Relief and Recovery Fund.
“We are so grateful for the initial private contributions designed to help Sunol Glen school. The support of our community and the willingness to participate in the ﬂood recovery eﬀorts has been amazing,” said Molly Barnes, Sunol Glen Superintendent/Principal. “But our recovery is long-term. At a minimum, we will need three new portable classrooms, a new fence, playground equipment as well as classroom materials, new rugs, books and garden supplies to fully restore Sunol Glen and make it once again, a warm and safe place for our students.”
While Alameda County, FEMA and private insurance are expected to cover some of the losses, a signiﬁcant gap for both businesses, individuals, and organizations like the Sunol Glen school will remain. “We are delighted to stand strong with the greater Sunol community to help address these unmet needs,” said Kelly Bowers, Ed.D., CEO/president of Three Valleys Community Foundation. “The rains may have dissipated, but the relief needs remain. This ﬁeld of interest fund will provide that necessary long-term recovery assistance.”
All contributions to the Sunol Relief and Recovery Fund are fully tax deductible to the extent of the law and will jointly beneﬁt the Sunol Business Guild and the Sunol Glen Community Club.
Both organizations, working closely with the Sunol Citizens Advisory Council, will prioritize the needs of the greater community and allocate the contributions.
“Our three organizations are committed to helping our residents, school and local businesses recover from this emergency,” said Andrew Turnbull, an oﬃcer with the Sunol Business Guild. “We hope residents in the greater Tri-Valley and East Bay will join our eﬀorts and support the Sunol Relief and Recovery Fund.”
In addition to this special philanthropic fund, Supervisor Haubert announced plans for a community cleanup day designed speciﬁcally to beneﬁt Sunol Glen school on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. “I encourage everyone in our district to come and assist our neighbors in Sunol,” said Haubert. “Bring your rakes, shovels and gloves and we’ll provide both breakfast and lunch. By working together, we can begin the process of recovery in Sunol.”
Philanthropic contributions to the Sunol Relief and Recovery Fund can be made via Three Valleys Community Foundation. Federal Tax ID # 87-1782380. For more information and credit card donations, visit 3vcf.org. Check contributions can be mailed to Three Valleys Community Foundation, 5960 Inglewood Drive, Suite 201, Pleasanton, CA, 94588.