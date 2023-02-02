SUN-3VCF SUNOL CLEANUP.jpg

Three Valleys Community Foundation has set up a fund to help the Sunol community get back on its feet following the unprecedented January rains and flooding.

(Photo courtesy of Three Valleys Community Foundation)

Three Valleys Community Foundation has launched a philanthropic fund designed to help the greater Sunol community get back on track following the unprecedented January 2023 rains and ﬂooding.

“Sunol experienced a tremendous amount of damage,” noted Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert, whose district encompasses the community. “The atmospheric river deluge devastated Sunol Glen school, creating extensive damage to classrooms, oﬃces, the school garden and playground. When you combine that with the road and infrastructure damage, as well as the personal property losses for many residents, it’s clear Sunol neighbors need our help.”