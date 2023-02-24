Whenever people visit an East Bay Regional Park or any other public open space, it’s really essential to bring a map.
With map in hand or on smart phone, they can keep track of where you are, determine trail distances, and locate toilets, drinking water fountains, and other park features. Within the regional parks, there are trail markers at each trail junction. In many of the parks, numbers on the signposts correspond to numbers on the park brochure map for easy reference.Apart from general convenience, a map can be really important if there’s an emergency, for directing assistance.