Rhapsody for Youth, a student-led nonprofit organization, recently made its annual donations, supporting both local and global causes.
Founded in 2019, the group has made significant contributions to various organizations over the past two years, working to identify needs both close to home and far away. This year, Pleasanton co-president Tony Wang said it wasn’t difficult to choose an international cause to help.
“When we were brainstorming ideas for where to send our money this year, we decided to support the current global crisis in Ukraine,” said Tony,16, a senior at Amador Valley High School in Pleasanton. “So we are sending $2,500 to the AirBNB Ukrainian Refugee Support Program, which is providing temporary housing for Ukrainian refugees.”
For their local cause, Rhapsody leaders sent another $2,500 to the San Francisco Conservation Corps. Wang noted the corps supports “youth and the environment, something our organization really believes in.”
To raise funds for its annual donations, Rhapsody for Youth offers classes on a variety of topics, including public speaking, creative and persuasive writing, entrepreneurship and leadership. All classes are taught by high school students, and most are geared toward middle schoolers.
Vivian Chang, a senior at the College Preparatory School in Oakland, serves as Rhapsody’s co-president with Tony. She said she’s proud the group was able to make an impact through its donations.
"We have been teaching classes for the last two years,” Vivian, 17, said. “With the donations, we wanted to spread out our impact, and make sure we were giving the money to an area of urgent need. As a teenager, watching the news, it feels like I am very helpless … through this organization, I was able to make an impact.”
Last year, Tony said the group donated a total of $10,000 to the Alameda County Food Bank, Larkin Street Youth Services and Aim High, an Oakland-based nonprofit supporting low-income and at-risk youth through education.
“It feels incredible to be able to send off the funds that we’ve accumulated through our efforts and to see the impact that they actually have,” said Tony. “It really validates all the hard work that we’ve put in and serves as a great reminder of why we do what we do and helps to keep us motivated.”
Pleasanton resident Caroline Gong is the founder of Rhapsody for Youth and still serves as a senior advisor, even though she’s finished high school. She said her goal in offering classes through Rhapsody was to provide students with the skills to become confident activists.
“Often, students are ruled out of the narrative because they are considered too naïve or inexperienced,” Gong, 18, said. “I think this narrative undermines (real life) experiences for many students in America. For example, K-12 students are among the most common victims of gun violence. Marginalized students face discrimination and bullying every day. We do understand what violence looks like, which is why it does not make sense for us to be ostracized from conversations about our own safety, protection and future.”
For more information, email info@rhapsody4youth.org or visit rhapsody4youth.org.