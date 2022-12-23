The Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance (TVNPA) has announced it will start the new year offering a new certificate program entitled ‘Top Performing Boards’ through The Philanthropy Institute.
‘Top Performing Boards’ is a board development program comprised of three 75-minute sessions held remotely via Zoom on consecutive Tuesdays in January. Participants may take any session individually or take all three to earn a certificate of completion. Registration is now open at bit.ly/3fzOt7j.
The Philanthropy Institute is a program of TVNPA in partnership with Las Positas College. ‘Top Performing Boards’ will introduce current policies, practices and strategies of contemporary nonprofit boards of directors. It is designed for seasoned and newer board members, executive directors, and anyone interested in serving on a nonprofit board, and is appropriate for emerging and established organizations located anywhere within the U.S. and Canada.
“Since The Philanthropy Institute opened our doors two years ago, interest has steadily grown. We have welcomed participants from 47 states and D.C. this year alone,” said Kathy Young, TVNPA president and CEO. “Given the degree of interest, ‘Top Performing Boards’ is a timely addition to our program offerings.”
Facilitated by regional and national leaders in the nonprofit professional and educational fields, the sessions offered are Session I: “All Aboard: Concepts in Board Design,” with Dr. Lydia Hughes-Evans on Jan. 17; Session II: “Running Impactful and Inclusive Board Meetings,” with Dr. Renee Ruben-Ross, on Jan. 24; Session III: “Board Business Matters for the 21st Century: In Conversation,” with Jane Scaccetti, of Counsel with Armanino LLC, and Carolyn Siegfried, The Pedrozzi Foundation, on Jan. 31.
While all three sessions offer tools that can be implemented immediately, earning a Certificate of Completion demonstrates commitment as an engaged board member; provides a range of tools for building strong boards and elevating existing boards; and positions organizations as attractive grant funding candidates.