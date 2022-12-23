LOGO - Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance TVNPA

The Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance (TVNPA) has announced it will start the new year offering a new certificate program entitled ‘Top Performing Boards’ through The Philanthropy Institute.

‘Top Performing Boards’ is a board development program comprised of three 75-minute sessions held remotely via Zoom on consecutive Tuesdays in January. Participants may take any session individually or take all three to earn a certificate of completion. Registration is now open at bit.ly/3fzOt7j.