Open Heart Kitchen has provided more than 2 million prepared meals and grocery care packages to the homeless, needy families, and senior citizens in 2021.
The Tri-Valley nonprofit, based in Livermore, said its meal programs and distribution of food care packages reached a record high of 2,033,379 meals.
“Ensuring access to nutritious food is more important than ever, especially for people who are unhoused, families, and seniors living on a tight budget,” said Executive Director Heather Greaux. “Our clients are continuing to feel the effects of the pandemic and it’s critical that we continue to provide nutritious food to these vulnerable populations.”
As part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Open Heart Kitchen expanded its Street Outreach Program to deliver hot meals and breakfast bags for the homeless to six days a week. The nonprofit said the program now serves 65 clients at 17 locations.
Open Heart Kitchen also provides meals Monday through Friday at the Robert Livermore Community Center and municipal senior centers in Livermore, Pleasanton, and Dublin.
The nonprofit is currently building a new production kitchen at 460 N. Livermore Ave., in Livermore.
The Vineyard 2.0 project will also include a dining area and housing, and other services for the homeless, underemployed workers, veterans, and senior citizens.