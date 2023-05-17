LIV-RONNIE FORBES.jpg

LIVERMORE — Since 2017, One Nation Dream Makers (ONDM) has worked to feed Tri-Valley residents in need – providing sustenance and buoying souls through the organization’s efforts to end hunger in Alameda County. Now, the nonprofit organization is in need of some assistance itself.

With COVID-19 federal funding depleted, and a $2 million grant from Congressman Eric Swalwell’s office not due to arrive for a few months, the group is looking for ways to meet their immediate financial needs.