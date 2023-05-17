LIVERMORE — Since 2017, One Nation Dream Makers (ONDM) has worked to feed Tri-Valley residents in need – providing sustenance and buoying souls through the organization’s efforts to end hunger in Alameda County. Now, the nonprofit organization is in need of some assistance itself.
With COVID-19 federal funding depleted, and a $2 million grant from Congressman Eric Swalwell’s office not due to arrive for a few months, the group is looking for ways to meet their immediate financial needs.
“We are at a scary point right now,” said Ronnie Forbes, ONDM founder. “We had anticipated those funds being disbursed earlier, so what we are doing now is getting some support from individuals who believe in our vision and are helping us along the way. We are also going to be talking to some local organizations. We just want to continue the miracle.”
The empty firehouse on College Avenue in Livermore, “The Hub,” as it is called, provides a warehouse for ONDM’s food distribution. Hundreds of boxes loaded with produce, dairy, beef and non-perishable items are packaged for distribution throughout the Tri-Valley. During the height of the pandemic, ONDM was able to feed over 6,800 people a week with the 1,700 care packages that were filled and delivered.
Forbes said that in the past, County Supervisor David Haubert and Livermore Mayor John Marchand have done much to support the cause and continue to do so, but the need to feed the hungry continues to grow.
Sandee Munroe, ONDM director of operations, explained, “We have partners that distribute the food we receive from the Alameda County Community Food Bank, many store partners (from whom) we go pick up recovery food, as well as our new partner, the Church of Latter Day Saints, which has been donating 24 pallets to us through the help of Bay Cities Produce receiving.”
She added, “We are serving the homeless, low-income seniors and local families.”
While assistance is on the way, ONDM’s day-to-day financial obligations still need to be met. The group has 10 paid staff members, trucks that need gas to make deliveries, and on the business side of things, heavy insurance and liability costs. Munroe noted that volunteers who help pack and distribute continue to be plentiful; it’s now just a matter of bridging the financial gap between funding.
“Our expenses are about $90,000 a month, and every little bit helps,” said Munroe. “It truly takes a village. I know what we are doing here is good. I see the need, and I’m not just talking about homeless people. There are plenty of people out there living paycheck to paycheck.”
John Sensiba, a volunteer who Forbes calls “Coach,” believes that food is medicine, and that the work Forbes and his organization are providing to people is critical. He is hopeful that the organization will survive, and thrive, despite its current shortfall.
“Without ONDM, I worry that our social services resources will be insufficient to fill the hole that would exist,” said Sensiba. “In addition to the food provided, Ronnie stepped in this last winter to operate a shelter on cold and wet nights. While people took shelter in the place that he secured, he fed them too. With his leadership, the unseen poverty and suffering in the Tri-Valley and beyond will be served and seen in a way that hasn’t happened in the 30 years that I’ve lived here. It would be a great loss if Ronnie and his organization were unable to secure the funding and resources to continue their great work.”
For Forbes, the mission remains simple – to continue to feed and support those in need.
“I’m just the foot soldier,” said Forbes. “We are geared up, and we’re going to do this. A closed mouth don’t get fed, and I’m telling you right now that we have got to be fed. It’s been miracle after miracle, and I know it will continue.”
To make a donation or for further information, visit the ONDM website at www.onenationdreammakers.org or call Sandee Munroe at 925-570-0489.