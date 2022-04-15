Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is a national organization with the goal of helping get children ages 3-17 off the floor and into a bed they can call their own. SHP’s Alameda County chapter is just one of 286 chapters nationwide supporting young kids’ sleeping situations.
Christy Curtis, co-president of the Alameda chapter of SHP, recalls her first experience with the organization.
“I felt a calling to do this,” she said. “We loaded up two to three beds for a family. I was nervous, because I didn’t know what to say or do. There were no beds for the three kids in this particular family. I helped my brother (Daniel Curtis, the president of the chapter) put the beds together, and the kids were ecstatic. I was hooked from that day on.”
A project that began with the building of one bed for a single family developed into something a whole lot more. After Luke Mickelson, the SHP Founder, built his first bed, he used the leftover wood from the first bunk to create another idea. He posted on Facebook to find others in need and received an overwhelming response from families and a litany of locals eager to help and volunteer. And so, Sleep in Heavenly Peace was born.
If someone has a child that does not have access to their own bed, they automatically qualify for help from SHP. Those interested can visit SHP’s website, search for a local chapter and fill out the application form. After reviewing the application, someone will reach out to the family, and then they will be placed on the list for a bed.
The beds are handmade by volunteers with Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
“SHP starts with raw material from local lumber stores, such as 2x4s and 2x6s,” said chapter president Daniel Curtis. “We have around seven different stations located throughout the workspace and outside areas of the location where we hold SHP bed builds.”
The local chapter’s team base is located on the Crosswinds Church property in Livermore. Those interested in volunteering can visit shpbeds.org to reach out. From that page, donations that are made will directly benefit the local chapter. Funds allow the chapter to buy materials for the beds, such as mattresses, pillows, bedding and other essentials.
“My favorite part is talking to the families. They all have a story. I like to listen and show them someone who genuinely cares,” said Christy Curtis.
Daniel Curtis agrees.
“The rewarding part is watching a small child race around the house with pure happiness knowing they are about to have their own bed. Not a single bed delivered has ever not moved my heart and soul to tears. My belief is that no child is ever responsible for where they live, how poor they are or their sleeping arrangements. If we can deliver a bed free of charge to a family in need, then I will do it,” he said.