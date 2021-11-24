DUBLIN — The city council recently received a presentation from Three Valleys Community Foundation (3VCF) in which the organization requested $50,000 in funding to assist the non-profit in serving other charitable groups in the Tri-Valley area.
3VCF is a new geographically based organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in the Tri-Valley and surrounding East Bay communities. The name, Three Valleys, is a nod to the Amador, Livermore, and San Ramon valleys, an area that encompasses the communities of Alamo, Danville, Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton, San Ramon and Sunol. 3VCF’s role serves the community as a liaison between existing local donors and nonprofits, helping to secure dollars and new donations as a way to keep charitable dollars local and groups thriving.
In the Tri-Valley, there are 360 registered nonprofits,40 in Dublin alone.
“All of those nonprofits are looking for donors,” said Susan Houghton, 3VCF interim treasurer and secretary. “And that’s the fundamental basic reason why we want to be able to have local donors, support local needs and local nonprofits.”
According to Houghton, there is $42 billion in gross domestic product in the Tri-Valley area, but less than 0.5% comes back to local nonprofits. Larger, big-name charities, while assisting communities, aren’t always able to give as much to locally based nonprofits due to larger overhead and national commitments.
The 3VCF’s board request to council is three-fold:
Partner with 3VCF to support philanthropy in the region with an unrestricted gift of $50,000 over three years; consider a city-sponsored ‘field of interest’ fund or endowment to specifically address community needs; and, in addition, allow 3VCF to manage a discretionary grant fund program of $15,000 to secure and enlist the best opportunities for Dublin.
While the council was unanimously supportive of the request, there were some questions.
“I definitely see a need for this as a way to bring this (nonprofit) fragmentation together, with a very clear view of where they are going to get those funds,” said Councilmember Michael McCorriston. “But I have to ask what are your expectations?”
Houghton responded that the initial $50,000 contribution from the city would serve to pay for start-up administrative costs and assist in getting the foundation closer to being self-sustaining.
“Community foundations are measured by asset growth so they can become a self-sustaining model,” Houghton said. “Ideally, in a perfect world, this would help toward that overall goal.”
The group came before the council two weeks ago with their funding request and were asked to return on Nov. 16, during the council’s regular meeting, with additional information and a more detailed presentation. The council asked staff to work with the foundation to create a workable contract and plan for presentation to the council at a future meeting.
“I am very supportive and excited that this is being brought forward,” said Vice Mayor Sean Kumagai. “One of the great things about Dublin is that people are always asking ‘how can I help, how can I help?’ and this would be a great way to set something up that would help people locally.”
For more information, visit the Three Valleys Community Foundation website at 3vcf.org or email info@3vcf.org.