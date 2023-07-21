Five Tri-Valley nonprofit organizations will host a “health fiesta” at May Nissen Community Park in Livermore from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.
In addition to food and entertainment, the Salud Y Sol End of Summer Health Fiesta will include health-focused information and activities, a backpack giveaway for students, and a hands-on rocketry program presented by the Quest Science Center.
The four-hour event is sponsored by the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance, Axis Community Health, City Serve of the Tri-Valley, Tri-Valley Haven, and Open Heart Kitchen under the banner "Livermore Connects," with funding from Alameda County.
Other organizations will also be participating, including CAPE Headstart, Spectrum Community Services, Partners for Change, city of Livermore, and the Tri-Valley Air Quality Community Alliance.
The backpack giveaway is being sponsored by Tri-Valley Haven, which provides services for victims of domestic and sexual abuse and homelessness. The backpacks and other school supplies will be available at the Tri-Valley Haven booth.
Community members will also have a chance to win a gift certificate by visiting booths and filling out a Health Passport.