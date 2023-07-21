Health Heart Screening Clinic Doctor Stethoscope Naidoo Jade Unsplash.jpg

Five Tri-Valley nonprofit organizations will host a “health fiesta” at May Nissen Community Park in Livermore from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

In addition to food and entertainment, the Salud Y Sol End of Summer Health Fiesta will include health-focused information and activities, a backpack giveaway for students, and a hands-on rocketry program presented by the Quest Science Center.