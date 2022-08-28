Dr. Thomas Insel, author of “Healing: Our Path from Mental Illness to Mental Health,” will offer a plan to fix what he calls the nation’s failing mental health system and propose ways to help families heal during a presentation at the Civic Center Library in Livermore on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Insel, a psychiatrist and neuroscientist, headed the National Institute of Mental Health from 2002 to 2015. From 2015 to 2017, he led the mental health team at Verily, formerly Google Life Sciences, in San Francisco.