Sarina Summers may only be in fifth grade, but the 11-year-old Livermore resident used the extra time the COVID-19 pandemic gave her to write her first novel.
“Fedora’s Secret” chronicles the journey of a middle school girl and the hurdles she encounters in pandemic life and her relationships with her family and friends. In the end, she finds answers and even a little magic.
“I started writing ‘Fedora’s Secret’ because I have seen all these books and none of them were about pandemics,” Sarina said. “So I decided I would write my own book about the pandemic.”
With her decision made, Sarina picked up her pen and turned out the first chapters easily. Then she discovered writer’s block.
She put it down for a few months until a friend motivated her to continue writing.
Though she initially envisioned writing a book about living during a pandemic, Sarina said a deeper plot began to develop during the summer. By August, she had a finished product with a twist at the end and several subplots.
During the creative process, her mother, Denise Taylor, cheered her on. Taylor said it was a joy to watch her daughter work through the story and develop interesting characters along the way.
“A strong component of the book is (the protagonist’s) relationship with her aunt and finding out the real story about her aunt,” Taylor said. “In the end, you find out about the magic and the secret.”
Together, Sarina and Taylor worked through Amazon’s self-publishing program, learning the ins and outs of formatting. They took pictures for the cover, built a website and began selling copies of the book.
Taylor said one of Sarina’s strong points is her ability to capture the voice of a middle school child. A lack of books that portray children her age accurately was one of the reasons
Sarina felt inspired to put pen to paper in the first place.
“Sometimes I’m annoyed that adult authors don’t get kids right,” she said. “They talk about school and stuff, and it’s inaccurate. So I thought it would be good to get a kid’s perspective.”
Taylor noted she had a relatively small role in creating the book, saying Sarina wrote and edited it herself, as well as creating content for the website and styling the cover of the book. With this project finished, Sarina said she does have plans for a sequel sometime in the future.
One thing Sarina noted that she learned through the process of writing this book is not to let obstacles stand in her way.
“I just want to say that if you feel like there might be something burdening you and stopping you from doing what you want to do, you have to push through and do it anyway, if that’s what you want to do,” Sarina said. “If I had let things get in my way, I might never have finished my book. I know people think 11-year-olds can’t write, but there are some of us, who if they really want to, they can.”
For more information, or to purchase a copy of “Fedora’s Secret,” visit https://sarinasummers.wordpress.com.