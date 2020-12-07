Jacquie Williams-Courtright, who hosts “The Valley Gardener” on Tri-Valley Community Television (TV30), will be the guest speaker for the Livermore Amador Valley Garden Club’s online meeting from 7-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10.
Williams-Courtright, a Livermore native and second-generation nursery owner whose parents started the Alden Lane Nursery in 1955, will discuss “The Garden in Winter.”
She holds a bachelor’s degree in ornamental horticulture from California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo and is a past president of the California Association of Nurseries and Garden Centers.
The Zoom-based meeting is open to the public. For information about accessing the meeting, email president@lavgc.org.