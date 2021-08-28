Open Heart Kitchen has moved distribution of its grocery care packages to the Pleasanton Senior Center.
Open Heart Kitchen, which operates multiple meal programs in the Tri-Valley area, had been managing the free grocery distribution at the Alameda County Fairgrounds, in partnership with Tri-Valley Haven and the Alameda County Community Food Bank since last November.
However, because of an increase in outdoor events at the fairgrounds, the nonprofit said it needed to move to a more convenient location. Groceries will now be available via curbside pickup at 5353 Sunol Ave., Pleasanton, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“There are hundreds of families that have come to us during the COVID-19 pandemic for the first time,” said Executive Director Heather Greaux.” As long as the prolonged effects of the pandemic continue, we will provide emergency food assistance.”
Food distribution is currently funded through December by the Alameda County Social Services Agency and the cities of Pleasanton, Livermore, and Dublin.