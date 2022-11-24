John Bost, who currently serves as Advisory Council president for the Livermore Homeless Refuge, has been named executive director by Open Heart Kitchen.
Open Heart Kitchen is a Livermore-based nonprofit that provides free meals to seniors and needy members of the Tri-Valley community. Bost, who will assume his new position on Jan. 1, succeeds Heather Greaux, who will remain with Open Heart Kitchen as chief financial officer.
Michael Haase, who chairs the nonprofit’s board of directors, said the organization was looking for an outcome-driven leader to guide them through some big upcoming changes, while building upon recent successes and continuing to deliver on their core mandate. Open Heart Kitchen is currently building a production kitchen and dining facility, along with temporary and long-term housing units, at 450 N. Livermore. Known as the Vineyard 2.0 project, the facility is expected to be completed next summer.
According to Greaux, who was involved in the planning for the Vineyard 2.0 project, Bost’s fundraising experience, business acumen, and community connections will be invaluable to the next phase of this project and the continuation of the mission.
Bost has been with the Livermore Homeless Refuge, which partners with local churches to provide meals and temporary shelter for the homeless when temperatures drop below 45 degrees, since 2013.