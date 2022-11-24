LOGO (NEW) - Open Heart Kitchen OHK.png

John Bost, who currently serves as Advisory Council president for the Livermore Homeless Refuge, has been named executive director by Open Heart Kitchen.

Open Heart Kitchen is a Livermore-based nonprofit that provides free meals to seniors and needy members of the Tri-Valley community. Bost, who will assume his new position on Jan. 1, succeeds Heather Greaux, who will remain with Open Heart Kitchen as chief financial officer.