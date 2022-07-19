Open Heart Kitchen received a $450,000 grant from the Senior Assistance Foundation of the East Bay (SAFE) to support the construction of a new production kitchen and dining room at its Vineyard 2.0 Project.
The Vineyard 2.0 Project, located at 450 N. Livermore Avenue will include permanent, supportive housing and other services, such as temporary overnight shelter, mailboxes, showers, laundry, and free hot meals provided by Open Heart Kitchen. Construction began in April and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.
“Senior Assistance Foundation of the East Bay has been a key funder of Open Heart Kitchen for several years,” said Heather Greaux, Open Heart Kitchen’s executive director. “We are so grateful that their grant has helped to finish out our capital campaign.”
Open Heart Kitchen’s Hot Meal Program continues to provide meals free of charge, Monday through Friday, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Robert Livermore Community Center, along with Senior Meals at all three Tri-Valley senior centers and at a low-income senior housing complex. Senior Meals are provided midday, Monday through Friday, for people over the age of 60. A dinner service is also offered at the Ridgeview Commons senior housing complex in Pleasanton, Monday through Friday.
Senior meals are by reservation and can be enjoyed in onsite dining rooms or to-go. All diners must wear a mask for pickup and may give an optional $3 donation. To make a reservation or for more information on senior meals, call (925) 500-8241.
In addition to its core programs, Open Heart Kitchen will continue its COVID-19 response efforts with a 19,000 square foot warehouse to store and distribute groceries to local non-profit organizations. Named the Open Heart Food Bank, the new warehouse space will be instrumental in serving as a food distribution hub for Dublin, Pleasanton, and Livermore.
For more information or to sign up for meal service, visit openheartkitchen.org.