LIVERMORE — Open Heart Kitchen (OHK) recently opened its doors to welcome seniors back to the dining room for its lunch program at its facility off Catalina Drive in Livermore.

The Senior Meal Program (SMP) runs Monday through Friday and transitioned to a to-go model during the pandemic. Funding to support that program recently ran out, causing OHK to return to the in-person dining for seniors.