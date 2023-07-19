LIVERMORE — Open Heart Kitchen (OHK) recently opened its doors to welcome seniors back to the dining room for its lunch program at its facility off Catalina Drive in Livermore.
The Senior Meal Program (SMP) runs Monday through Friday and transitioned to a to-go model during the pandemic. Funding to support that program recently ran out, causing OHK to return to the in-person dining for seniors.
OHK Executive Director John Bost said the transition has been a little bumpy, but the team is working to find its new normal.
“Staff is adjusting, volunteers are adjusting, our seniors are adjusting, and we are excited,” Bost said. “I think in time folks will remember how it was before and get used to it … we know the value of seniors getting back their social connection.”
The SMP is one of Open Heart’s largest, providing culturally diverse meals tailored to seniors’ dietary needs and preferences free of charge five days a week. The meals are served in a sit-down, congregate dining setting, giving seniors the opportunity to receive crucial socialization, something they missed during the years of the pandemic.
The nonprofit is also expanding food redistribution services in the Tri-Valley and seeking volunteer help to support these new endeavors.
Open Heart Food
Bank to Serve as
Food Distribution Hub
This summer, OHK launched a new food redistribution effort called Open Heart Food Bank (OHFB) in collaboration with the Alameda County Community Food Bank (ACCFB). This project was made possible when OHK was selected by ACCFB as the redistribution organization partner for the Tri-Valley region.
The project is a continuation of OHK’s COVID-19 response efforts that included serving 3 million meals from 2020 to 2022. Open Heart currently serves 1,500 households weekly through two pop-up grocery distributions in Dublin and Pleasanton. The new OHFB will serve as a food distribution hub for Dublin, Pleasanton and Livermore in a new 19,000-square-foot warehouse in Livermore. Here food will be stored, then redistributed to community partners throughout the Tri-Valley, ultimately landing in the hands of community members.
“We are expanding our capacity to provide more people with access to fresh produce and groceries, in addition to prepared hot meals,” Bost said, noting this new partnership will reach an estimated 15,000 individuals in the Tri-Valley. “Not only will we be able to accept more deliveries, we can now distribute food like the Alameda County Food Bank but on a smaller, more efficient, accessible and localized scale.”
Bost added he hopes to see the Livermore location scale to 1 million pounds of food per year within five years. They are currently at 120,000 pounds per year.
OHK Development Director Denise Boulter said the organization is working to continue meeting the growing need of OHK clients.
“Alleviating hunger isn’t just about providing food for our clients; it’s also imperative that we invest in the well-being of our community,” Boulter said. “The Open Heart Food Bank exemplifies a collective effort to reduce food waste, foster sustainability and provide local access to food and resources closer to home.”
The Alameda County Community Food Bank has committed $500,000 in funding to launch operations at Open Heart’s new food bank. OHK board member and Vice President of Operations for the Alameda County Community Food Bank Erick Lovdahl said OHK clearly had the capacity to serve as a redistribution partner in the Tri-Valley.
“The growth of Open Heart Kitchen in the last few years proves that there is a need for a localized food system,” Lovdahl said. “Streamlining the delivery routes to the Tri-Valley and then distributing that food to local food pantries will significantly increase efficiency in our member network.”
New Facility for Unhoused to Open This Year
Another project Bost said Open Heart hopes to see come to fruition this year is the Vineyard 2.0 facility. While the name is just a placeholder, the space located on North Livermore Avenue will be a one-part residential and one-part homeless resource center.
“This is where the new kitchen and dining will be, and there will be a shower program, laundry program, office space for service providers to meet with clients, mental health services, health services, and fingers crossed, that will come online later this year,” Bost said. “We are excited to see what kind of impact that has on the community.”
Vineyard 2.0 is a collaboration between all three cities in the Tri-Valley and the Housing Consortium of the East Bay. Currently, the Street Outreach Program OHK runs has been contracted from six to three days each week. Once the new facility comes online, the program will be contracted to one day per week. Officials explained that the reduction of days is due to the fact that the facility will offer multiple services in one location.
“We are limited in what we can do going to an encampment,” said Bost. “There are so many more services we can offer at a facility. This spot use to be Vineyard Christian Fellowship and before the building was torn down, there was a hub of services to the homeless at the church there, and that’s why that location was chosen. It’s centrally located and easily accessible, and it’s a continuation of what was begun there and scales it much larger.”
Founded as a small, grassroots effort to address hunger in the Tri-Valley, Open Heart Kitchen distributes free, nutritious meals throughout the area. Their major programs are the Hot Meal Program, the Senior Meal Program, the Street Outreach Program and the Grocery Distribution Program. OHK’s dedicated staff, volunteers, and donors are working towards a food-secure future for all.
For more information on OHK and its outreach programs, or to donate or volunteer, visit www.openheartkitchen.org.