From summer camp to Applefest to the Christmas Carnival, a profusion of the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District ‘s (LARPD) interpretive programs have survived the pandemic, the LARPD is spreading the word to the community.
“I think we’re doing so much that people don’t realize — at school, in the rec building, and outside — with all of our programs,” said Jill Kirk, LARPD community services manager during a presentation to the LARPD board last week. “So hopefully we’ll continue to be able to do some of these (presentations).”
Within the park district, the pandemic lockdowns took the form of modified programs and increased homeschooling interest from residents.
LARPD’s Summer Nature Camp (SNC), for example, in the weeks leading up to its 2020 summer program, scrambled to prioritize children’s safety amid changing health recommendations.
“The pandemic posed a new challenge for the SNC staff and LARPD rangers,” said naturalist Dora O’Brien.
That summer, the camp implemented social distancing, smaller groups, shorter days and an abbreviated four-week program instead of the usual seven.
Several park programs also noticed an increased demand during the pandemic for help with homeschooling children.
Sycamore Science Camp, which started in the fall of 2020 partly in response to the pandemic’s impacts on schools, expanded from one to three dedicated homeschool programs from the 2020-21 to the 2021-22 school years. The after-school nature program for grades TK through fifth provides a space for children to interact with each other in the context of nature.
The park district’s Junior Ranger Program also expanded to include a homeschool group every two weeks.
However, recent growth in the park district’s programs along with a handful of new programs suggest a return to normalcy.
SNC has since rebounded from its low of 192 campers in 2020 to 534 campers in 2021. The camp returned to full days for the full seven weeks this year and expects 504 campers to join.
And several new programs will provide further activities for residents this year.
A new Counselor in Training (CIT) program will span two weeks and target teens between the ages of 13 and 15 interested in working with the park district.
“(The program) will provide CITs the opportunity to develop leadership skills and get a behind-the-scenes look at the recreation and outdoor industry, all while having fun and bonding with their peers,” said open space interpreter Christine Cardosi.
This summer will also see Livermore’s first Sycamore Summer Games — the park district’s version of the Olympics. The games will “test your knowledge, speed, creativity, observation and beyond in this family friendly fun competition,” according to the event’s active.com listing. The games are scheduled for July 9.
The board commended the progress and enthusiasm of the open space programs.
LARPD general manager Mathew Fuzie said, “The way we’re structured now and with the people that we have, we are getting outcomes that we never imagined and we’re just flying right by our goals.”
For more information, call 925-373-5700 or visit larpd.org.