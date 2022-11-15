Armchair Travelers will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 1:30 p.m. Adults are invited to attend this free program in the Storytime Room of the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., Livermore, CA. No registration is necessary to attend the program.
Frank Rainer first visited Pakistan with his wife half a century ago on a bus trip from Kathmandu to London as part of a year-long trip to encircle the world. Mr. Rainer returned to Pakistan for a four-week sojourn in March of this year. He will share stories and photos of this recent tour, which began in Karachi and took him to the Hub Dam, Sukkur, Lahore, Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit, and Hunza Nagar.