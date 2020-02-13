The Livermore Area Parks and Recreation Department will offer a class for adults in acrylic painting, taught by Linda Beach, from 7-9 p.m., on four consecutive Wednesdays, March 3-25, at the Robert Livermore Community Center. All levels are welcome to try their hand at painting using thick brush strokes and color. Students supply own materials. To register, call (925) 373-5700 or go to www.larpd.org.