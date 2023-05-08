The East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) is offering several programs for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14.
Ardenwood Historic Farm in Fremont will host Mother’s Day festivities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., including live music, croquet or bocce ball, and a buffet brunch with reservations. Food will also be available for purchase from a special a-la-carte menu at the farm’s café.
Farm programs at Ardenwood, 34600 Ardenwood Boulevard, recreate life on a prosperous 19th century estate, centered around the restored Patterson House. Admission fees apply; parking is free. For information, call 510-544-2797.
Del Valle Regional Park, south of Livermore, is offering a two-mile Mother’s Day hike, with natural ralist Alex Collins, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The hike will begin at the School House Flats picnic area. Registration is not required.
There is a parking fee of $6 per vehicle. For information, call 510-544-3146.
The cultural heritage of the Ohlone Peoples will be on display at Sunol Regional Wilderness, south of Sunol and Interstate 680, during a drop-in program with naturalist Kristina Parkison from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.
Registration is not required, but children must be accompanied by an adult. There is a parking fee of $5 per vehicle.
There will also be a half-hour naturalist-led stroll 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, on the marsh boardwalk at Coyote Hills Regional Park in Fremont. The wheelchair-accessible program will include stories and songs.
Registration is not necessary, and all ages are welcome; children must be accompanied by an adult.
This is just a partial list of EBRPD activities and programs in coming days. For a full list, go to ebparks.org.
Park District Planning Mother’s Day Activities
East Bay Regional Park District
The East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) is offering several programs for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14.
Ardenwood Historic Farm in Fremont will host Mother’s Day festivities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., including live music, croquet or bocce ball, and a buffet brunch with reservations. Food will also be available for purchase from a special a-la-carte menu at the farm’s café.
Farm programs at Ardenwood, 34600 Ardenwood Boulevard, recreate life on a prosperous 19th century estate, centered around the restored Patterson House. Admission fees apply; parking is free. For information, call 510-544-2797.
Del Valle Regional Park, south of Livermore, is offering a two-mile Mother’s Day hike, with natural ralist Alex Collins, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The hike will begin at the School House Flats picnic area. Registration is not required.
There is a parking fee of $6 per vehicle. For information, call 510-544-3146.
The cultural heritage of the Ohlone Peoples will be on display at Sunol Regional Wilderness, south of Sunol and Interstate 680, during a drop-in program with naturalist Kristina Parkison from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.
Registration is not required, but children must be accompanied by an adult. There is a parking fee of $5 per vehicle.
There will also be a half-hour naturalist-led stroll 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, on the marsh boardwalk at Coyote Hills Regional Park in Fremont. The wheelchair-accessible program will include stories and songs.
Registration is not necessary, and all ages are welcome; children must be accompanied by an adult.
This is just a partial list of EBRPD activities and programs in coming days. For a full list, go to ebparks.org.