The East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) is offering several programs for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14.

Ardenwood Historic Farm in Fremont will host Mother’s Day festivities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., including live music, croquet or bocce ball, and a buffet brunch with reservations. Food will also be available for purchase from a special a-la-carte menu at the farm’s café.