The East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) will celebrate Juneteenth with a Free Park Day on Sunday, June 18.
Juneteenth is a federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of African American slaves during the Civil War.
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
The East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) will celebrate Juneteenth with a Free Park Day on Sunday, June 18.
Juneteenth is a federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of African American slaves during the Civil War.
Traditionally, Juneteenth was celebrated on June 19, the day in 1865 when Union troops under Gen. Gordon arrived in Galveston, Texas, with official news that the Civil War was over.
Granger also issued an order to enforce the slain President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation in the state.
Juneteenth was declared a national holiday in 2021.
EBRPD said it would waive fees for its Juneteenth celebration, including entrance and parking fees and fees for dogs, horses, boat launching, and fishing.
However, the waiver will not apply to fees for swimming, camping, or reserving picnic facilities. In addition, the waiver will not include district concessions, state fees for fishing licenses, or watercraft inspections for invasive mussels.
EBRPD will also offer several naturist-led programs, including a hike at Coyote Hills Regional Park in Fremont at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 18, and nature walks at Thurgood Marshall Regional Park in Concord at 10 a.m. and Big Break Regional Shoreline in Oakley at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 19.
The district will also celebrate Father's Day on Sunday, June 18, with themed activities at Crown Beach in Alameda and Del Valle Regional Park in Livermore.
EBRPD will offer a two-mile hike at Del Valle from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with rangers discussing fathers in the natural world, while Crown Beach will offer crafts and other activities at the Doug Siden Visitor Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Campfire programs are also scheduled this month at Del Valle, Anthony Chabot Regional Park in Castro Valley, and Dumbarton Quarry Campground in Fremont.
The district expects to reopen swimming at the Shadow Cliffs Regional Recreation Area in Pleasanton on Friday, June 16, after a three-year closure because of the pandemic and low water levels. Earlier this year, EBRPD signed an agreement with the Zone 7 Water District to purchase surplus water for Shadow Cliffs.
The lake may also be open for boating later this month.
EBRPD is the largest regional park system in the nation, with 73 parks, 55 miles of shoreline, and over 1,300 miles of trails for hiking, biking, horseback riding, and environmental education. For more information about EBRPD programs, go to ebparks.org.
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Lane closures on Eastbound 580 stopped traffic for hours on Friday, March 24 as Caltrans worked to shore up a retaining wall that slid during the series of recent storms.