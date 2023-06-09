LOGO - East Bay Regional Park District EBRPD

The East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) will celebrate Juneteenth with a Free Park Day on Sunday, June 18.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of African American slaves during the Civil War.